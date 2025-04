A SPARKLY CAP was placed at the front of the coffin of the late dancer, choreographer and talent agent, Julian Benson, as his gift for genuine friendship and the “colour, love, joy and hope” he brought to so many people was remembered at his requiem mass this morning.

The former judge on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars died at the age of 54 at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin on 18 April.

Mr Benson was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of two when he was living in Adelaide with his Irish born parents. They were told that their young boy wasn’t expected to live beyond his teens.

However, Julian began dancing when he was just four years old and turned pro at the age of 14 having moved to Ireland with his family. He went on to have a life in entertainment and was best known for his contribution as a judge on the Irish version of Strictly Come Dancing. He was affectionately known as “Captain Sparkle” for his trademark, sparkly, custom made jackets.

Fr Ivan Tonge, a family friend, was the chief celebrant at the 10am requiem mass at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook in Dublin today. As an aside, Fr Tonge joked that only Julian would manage to upstage Pope Francis with the pair being laid to rest on the same day.

Sarah Lawless, a close friend of Mr Benson, also referenced Pope Francis saying that Julian was probably in heaven telling the pontiff to “go for it” and finally wear a pair of red shoes.

His younger brother Adrian said that “behind the sparkle, glitz and glamour” Julian was a loyal and loving son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague.

“Julian was passionate and relished television, fashion and having fun. He was a devoted son, a fun cousin, a loyal and a proud brother and a caring and attentive uncle. Through his TV appearances as a judge On Dancing with the Stars he spread joy, fun, positive and happiness which could be seen from the hundreds of messages of condolences from all over the country,” Adrian said.

“In his private life he also spread fun, joy and happiness. In short what you saw was what you got. He was always creative and inclusive. When we were growing up everyone was involved in his creations. It became the stuff of legend for our family. It always amazed me how he could make it all look so effortless.

“He was a family man and absolutely adored his nieces and nephew. I remember at one of the children’s communions there was a mini stampede amongst some of the teachers and parents to get to meet him!”

Adrian said that Julian was a “Cystic Fibrosis warrior”.

“He achieved so much in the face of adversity and kept going for so many years whilst battling CF. He wouldn’t surrender to it or let it hold him back. Which was inspirational to me as his brother and many others.

“He fought throughout his 54 years with great determination and laser like focus with the support of his family, friends, and the CF teams to live the best life he could.

After many years of fighting he decided to ramp up the fight by establishing the (Julian Benson) charity.”

Adrian also made reference to the “great emotional intelligence” of his “people person” brother.

“He could resonate with both young and old. I witnessed many times how people gravitated towards him and just wanted to get to know him. He always made time for them.”

Adrian stated that Julian was a care giver to their beloved late mother Maura in the final years of her life

“In the last two years — and in particular in the last year (before her passing) he stopped working which Mum and I were very grateful for. His selfless and magnanimous gesture of love and care greatly helped us all get through those difficult times.”

President Michael D Higgins was represented at the mass by his aide de camp Captain Chloe McMahon. Adrian said that his brother would have been greatly honoured by this kind gesture.

Fr Ivan Tonge said that Julian was a special man.

“It is wonderful to have someone bring colour in to our lives. Love, hope and joy they were the three elements of his life. Three elements which he has passed on to us. There is nothing more than love, joy and hope. Bring them wherever you can in your daily round.”

Tributes were also paid to Julian by his niece Leah and his friend Derek. His friends escorted his coffin from the church as the song “I Could have Danced All Night” played in the background.

Julian was to rest alongside his late mother Maura in Glasnevin cemetery. He is survived by his brother Adrian, sister-in-law Rachel, nieces Leah and Ailbhe and nephew Cian, as well as his cousins, relatives, close friends and their families, and a wide circle of friends.

Meanwhile, Julian kept his cystic fibrosis diagnosis private for over forty years. It was only in 2018, during an appearance on RTE’s The Late Late Show, that he revealed his lifelong illness and shared his dream of creating a charity to support persons with his condition.

That night, he announced the birth of the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (JBCFF) and said: “I have Cystic Fibrosis, but Cystic Fibrosis doesn’t have me.”

Mr Benson teamed up with Dermot Bannon of RTE’s Room to Improve to create a home away from home for cystic fibrosis patients during their hospital treatments in Dublin. Tranquility House in Dublin aids families who otherwise would have to make a round trip from all over the country to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, which is the National Referral hospital for cystic fibrosis.