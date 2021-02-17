Junior Cert exams 'cannot run this year', union says

THE PRESIDENT OF the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said that the Junior Certificate Examinations “cannot run this year”, as his union urged the government to make a swift decision on the matter.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the TUI’s Martin Marjoram would not go into details of the ongoing talks regarding the Leaving Cert but said the union had come to a decision that the Junior Cert couldn’t run.

“We have come to a decision we don’t like coming to but on balance the Junior Certificate examination cannot this year,” he said. “It’s a decision we have made with regret but we have called for.”

Marjoram said that it had been previously the case to run both sets of exams at the same time, but that extra space would be needed to accommodate students sitting the Leaving Cert this year.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while no decision has yet been made on the Junior Cert it was clear that it couldn’t take place at the same time as the Leaving Cert.

“So, there’s no decision on that yet,” he said. “But we do know that we can’t hold the Junior Cert and Leaving Cert at the same time because we will need the space, and more space than we usually use for the Leaving Cert this year.”

In a statement last night, the TUI said that an early decision on the Junior Cert would ensure appropriate alternative assessment was put in place for those students while alleviating avoidable stress for students.

The union said: “This decision would also prevent excessive workload and pressure for teachers and school management who are currently trying to ensure that Leaving Certificate students complete their SEC second components of assessments – for example, orals, project work, coursework – while also engaging in emergency remote teaching and learning for all other student cohorts.”

Marjoram said this morning that a system of alternative assessment of Junior Cert students in school would be welcome.

“It’ll allow those students to move on to pick Leaving Cert subjects and move onto the next stage,” he said.

A Cabinet sub-committee meeting to discuss the Leaving Cert will take place today, as talks remain ongoing between the government and education stakeholders.

A statement is expected to be made following this meeting, which is also set to address the re-opening of schools.