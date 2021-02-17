#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

Junior Cert exams 'cannot run this year', union says

The Teachers Union of Ireland has said an urgent decision is needed from government on the Junior Cert.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 9:10 AM
37 minutes ago 4,177 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5356777
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE PRESIDENT OF the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said that the Junior Certificate Examinations “cannot run this year”, as his union urged the government to make a swift decision on the matter. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the TUI’s Martin Marjoram would not go into details of the ongoing talks regarding the Leaving Cert but said the union had come to a decision that the Junior Cert couldn’t run. 

“We have come to a decision we don’t like coming to but on balance the Junior Certificate examination cannot this year,” he said. “It’s a decision we have made with regret but we have called for.”

Marjoram said that it had been previously the case to run both sets of exams at the same time, but that extra space would be needed to accommodate students sitting the Leaving Cert this year. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while no decision has yet been made on the Junior Cert it was clear that it couldn’t take place at the same time as the Leaving Cert. 

“So, there’s no decision on that yet,” he said. “But we do know that we can’t hold the Junior Cert and Leaving Cert at the same time because we will need the space, and more space than we usually use for the Leaving Cert this year.”

Related Reads

17.02.21 Statement on Leaving Cert plans expected after Cabinet sub-committee on Education meeting
16.02.21 Mother of schoolchildren: 'Who, exactly, is advocating for children at the talks this week?'
16.02.21 Norma Foley indicates she wants re-opening of schools from March as talks continue

In a statement last night, the TUI said that an early decision on the Junior Cert would ensure appropriate alternative assessment was put in place for those students while alleviating avoidable stress for students. 

The union said: “This decision would also prevent excessive workload and pressure for teachers and school management who are currently trying to ensure that Leaving Certificate students complete their SEC second components of assessments – for example, orals, project work, coursework – while also engaging in emergency remote teaching and learning for all other student cohorts.”

Marjoram said this morning that a system of alternative assessment of Junior Cert students in school would be welcome. 

“It’ll allow those students to move on to pick Leaving Cert subjects and move onto the next stage,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Cabinet sub-committee meeting to discuss the Leaving Cert will take place today, as talks remain ongoing between the government and education stakeholders. 

A statement is expected to be made following this meeting, which is also set to address the re-opening of schools. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie