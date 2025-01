ALL 23 JUNIOR Ministers have been named by Government.

This government has the highest number of junior ministers in the history of the State, they are also set to be the best paid junior ministers we have ever had.

The record number of positions are filled by 10 Fianna Fáil TDs, eight Fine Gael TDs and five Independents.

Only six of the 23 are women.

The positions were confirmed by Cabinet when it met this afternoon. Four of the 23 are super junior ministers (these four were confirmed last week) and will sit at the weekly Cabinet meetings.

Three of the juniors – Colm Brophy, Timmy Dooley and Marian Harkin – will not officially be junior ministers until legislation is amended to allow the number of junior ministers rise from 20 to 23.

Here is the full list of who is who.

Fianna Fáil:

Niamh Smyth

The Cavan-Monaghan TD was chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee throughout the RTÉ crisis. Some had tipped her to become the Minister for Media as a result, but today she enters the junior ministerial ranks as a minister of state in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

She has special responsibility for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor

Jennifer Murnane O'Connor Oireachtas Oireachtas

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD has been appointed junior minister in the Department of Health with responsibility for public health, wellbeing and national drugs strategy.

Niall Collins

Niall Collins Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Collins has been appointed a junior minister in the Department of Justice with special responsibility for international law, law reform and youth justice.

Robert Troy

Robert Troy Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The Longford-Westmeath TD is making a comeback to the frontbench following his resignation, resulting from his failure to declare property interests, as a minister of state in 2022.

He has been appointed junior minister with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance in the Department of Finance.

Michael Moynihan

Michael Moyihan Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The Cork North-West TD has been appointed minister of state at the Department of Education with special responsibility for special education and inclusion.

Timmy Dooley

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Clare TD Dooley will be a minister of state at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for fisheries.

He will also hold a junior ministry in the Department of the Environment with responsibility for the marine.

Charlie McConalogue

The former Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD has been appointed junior minister in the Department of Tourism and Media with special responsibility for sport and postal policy.

Thomas Byrne

Thomas Byrne Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Byrne, a TD for Meath East, is now junior minister in the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Defence with special responsibility for European Affairs and Defence.

Christopher O’Sullivan

Christopher O'Sullivan Alamy Alamy

The Cork South-West TD is now a junior minister in the Department of Housing and Local Government with special responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity.

Fine Gael

Kieran O’Donnell

Kieran O'Donnell Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

O’Donnell has been appointed minister of state at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Older People.

He has also been appointed a minister of state in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Housing.

Colm Brophy

Brophy and his wife TD Maeve O'Connell RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The Dublin South West TD will be minister of state for migration within the Department of Justice.

Jerry Buttimer

Buttimer, a former senator, has been given special responsibility for Community Development, Charities, Gaeltacht and the Islands within the Department of Rural and Community Development and special responsibility for Rural Transport within the Department of Transport.

John Cummins

The former senator and first-time TD for Waterford was one of Fine Gael’s negotiators in the recent government formation talks.

He has been given special responsibility for local government and planning within the Department of Housing and Local Government.

Emer Higgins

Emer Higgins Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Higgins, a Dublin Mid West TD, has been appointed minister of state at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment.

Neale Richmond

Neale Richmond Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Richmond has been appointed a minister of state in the Department of Foreign Affairs with responsibility for international development and diaspora.

Alan Dillon

Alan Dillon Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Dillon has been appointed junior minister in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for small businesses and retail.

He has also been appointed a junior minister in the Department of the Enrivonment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for the circular economy.

Independents:

Michael Healy Rae

Michael Healy Rae Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Kerry’s Micheal Healy-Rae is now a junior minister in the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture.

Marian Harkin

Marian Harkin Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Harkin, a TD for Sligo-Leitrim, will be a junior minister in the Department of Higher Education with responsibility for further education, apprenticeship, construction and climate skills.

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran

Kevin 'Boxer' Moran Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

‘Boxer’ Moran will be a junior minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works within the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

He previously held this position from 2017-2020.

The four super junior ministers, who were confirmed last week are:

Noel Grealish

Noel Grealish Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The Independent TD for Galway West has responsibility for food promotion, new markets, research and development within the Department of Agriculture.

Seán Canney

Seán Canney Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The Independent TD for Galway West has responsibility for international and road transport, rail and ports within the Department of Transport.

Hildegarde Naughton

Hildegarde Naughton Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The Fine Gael TD for Galway West has responsibility for disability.

Mary Butler

Mary Butler Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The Fianna Fáil Waterford TD is the Government Chief Whip and also has special responsibility for mental health.