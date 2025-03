MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Jim O’Callaghan has defended proposals to introduce a so-called sex-offender register, claiming the information should be made public and that the purpose of it would be to protect people from those previously convicted of assault.

O’Callaghan said last month that he was not opposed to the idea, which has become known as ‘Jennie’s Law’ in memory of Jennifer Poole who was killed by her former partner. He later told reporters he was committed to introducing it.

Asked about concerns that the register may be used by ‘vigilantes’ to carry out harmful acts against those who appear on it yesterday, the minister said he would share the worries of some on the issue.

However, he added: “That’s not the purpose of it. The purpose of it is to try to protect people, particularly women, who find themselves in a relationship with somebody, whom they don’t know, that previously had convictions for serious assault or serious sexual assault.”

He defended the introduction of the register, when speaking to reporters outside the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary yesterday, stating that the judicial process is public and individuals “should be aware” of its decisions.

Advertisement

“I’m going to try and see if we can put in place a scheme, legislative or otherwise, which will provide that information to people concerned,” he said.

The legislative proposal is currently before officials within the Department of Justice, O’Callaghan said, who will draft measures and advice, along with the Attorney General, about the introduction of the scheme.

He added that he discussed the issue during the first Ireland-UK summit in Liverpool this week with British Home Affairs Minister Yvette Cooper, who has sought to introduce similar measures there.

“It’s a public event, and people are informed if [journalists] are in court. If you’re (reporters) not in court, the public don’t get to hear about it. It’s an important issue and it’s a public event,” he said.

O’Callaghan said he would be seeking to address that issue more broadly, seeking to introduce measures that require An Garda Síochána or the Courts Service to name those who have been charged with a crime, whether or not journalists are in the courtroom.

“There is something, I think, lacking in the system where people who are convicted of serious criminal offenses only get publicised if journalists are in court,” he added.