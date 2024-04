JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee will not attend the Garda Representative Association (GRA) annual conference next week – it comes just a month after the GRA voted to not invite the Garda Commissioner.

In a statement this evening a spokesman for the Minister said that she would not be attending. McEntee had attended the event last year.

The GRA voted on 15 February with a large majority to snub Drew Harris, citing a “breakdown in trust”.

There has been a worsening relationship between the Commissioner and the GRA in the last twelve months over a number of issues, including rosters, discipline and unachievable administrative tasks.

Advertisement

Last September, the GRA membership also voted overwhelmingly to express no confidence in the Commissioner, with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout voting ‘no’, a record return for the organisation.

Yesterday The Journal asked the Department if the Minister would be attending and in a response this evening the spokesman said: “The Minister for Justice has written to the GRA, to tell them that she is not in a position to attend their conference.”

No explanation was given in the short response as to why the Minister is not going to the three day event in Westport.

Both the Minister and the Garda Commissioner attended the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors in Westport last month.

Taoiseach Simon Harris had offered his support to gardaí in his speech on the occasion of his appointment as Fine Gael leader last month.

In his speech he said he supported An Garda Síochána and amid cheers he criticised the sight of the Irish tricolour on the coffin of garda killer Pearse McAuley.