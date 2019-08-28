This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Danish retailer JYSK has ramped up its Irish plans - but it's battling with lease time lags

The furniture retail chain said it wants to grow to 40 stores, effectively more than doubling its plans.

By Fora Staff Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 12:45 PM
4 hours ago 2,999 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785710
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

DANISH HOME RETAIL brand JYSK is planning to open 40 Irish stores within the next five years, effectively more than doubling its previous expansion plan for the country.

The 40-year-old Scandi retailer opened its first Irish store in Naas, Co Kildare in April and has since opened in three more locations. Earlier this year, JYSK – which is pronounced “yusk” - said it was planning 15 stores across the Republic.

The company has since revised these plans and said it now aims to open in 40 locations here over the next three to five years, which it says will help its Irish operation generate annual sales of up to €70 million.

To help source potential locations, JYSK – which sells a range of home furnishings and mattresses – is planning to meet with potential landlords at a showcase in Dublin in mid-September after encountering difficulties with its growth plan here.

Poul Erik Larsen, JYSK’s expansion director, said it has been more time-consuming and expensive to open new stores in Ireland compared to other European locations.

“We have noted that in other parts of Europe, we can issue and sign a lease contract within two to four weeks, whereas in Ireland, this is taking up to 16 weeks in some cases,” Larsen said.

“To achieve the volume of stores we want in the Irish market within two to three years, we need to secure a steady flow of new locations and that is something we’re actively pursuing right now.”

Poul Erik Larsen (1) Poul Erik Larsen Source: JYSK

Roni Tuominen, JYSK Ireland’s head of retail, said the chain wants to open up in towns and cities all over the country.

He told Fora that one of the main reasons JYSK has decided to ramp up its plans here is that the Irish market has already outperformed the company’s initial expectations.

Tuominen declined to reveal exactly how much the retailer plans to invest in Ireland, but said the figure is “significant” and that it will spend “millions of euro” on fitting out stores and hiring hundreds of new employees.

On the difficulties with completing lease contracts, Tuominen attributed the delays to quirks within the local market.

“We have found that the processes here are quite heavy … We would really like to find a way, both from our side and also from the landlords’ side, to speed up the process so we can get to those 40 stores.”

After opening its first Irish store in Naas, the chain has set up in Navan, Drogheda and will soon open a branch in Portlaoise. It is due to open in Sligo, Waterford, Cork and Limerick over the coming months.

JYSK operates more than 2,700 stores in more than 50 countries with an annual turnover of about $4 billion.

The company was founded in 1979 by Danish entrepreneur Lars Larsen, who died last week at age 71.

Note: This article was updated to include additional comment from Roni Tuominen, JYSK Ireland’s head of retail.

Get our Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses. 

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie