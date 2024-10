KAMALA HARRIS HAS shared a beer with late night TV host Stephen Colbert as part of a media blitz in the 30 days before the US presidential election.

While Donald Trump and Joe Biden are teetotal, Harris told Colbert last night that she enjoys the occasional brew.

The Democrat cracked open a can of Miller High Life at the prompting of host Stephen Colbert.

Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert in this preview clip from her visit to The Late Show tonight. #MillerHighLife #KamalaHarris #HarrisWalz2024 pic.twitter.com/BhJsBvfCKY — LateNighter (@latenightercom) October 9, 2024

“When you first became the nominee and named Tim Walz as your vice president nominee, people were calling it the vibes election, the vibes were all good,” said Colbert on his late night show.

He added: “But elections, I think, are won on vibes because one of the old saws is they just want somebody they can have a beer with.

“So would you like to have a beer with me so I can tell people what that’s like?”

Colbert revealed that showrunners had checked ahead of time what they should serve up “because we can’t just be giving a drink to the vice president of the United States.”

As she took the can of Miller High Life, Harris revealed she had most recently had a beer with her husband, Doug Emhoff, at a baseball game.

“It’s cold, from the beautiful city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” said Colbert, referring to one of the seven swing states that could decide the 2024 presidential election.

“The champagne of beers,” Harris replied, quoting the drink’s marketing tagline.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was a friendly environment that was never going to involve probing questions.

Colbert’s frequent mockery of Trump also boosted Harris’ message.

When he asked her about Trump’s loss in 2020 – which the billionaire still refuses to accept – she jumped on the opportunity to taunt her opponent.

“You know, when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election, what does that make you? A loser,” she said.

“This is what happens when I drink beer,” she laughed.

The appearance on Colbert’s show was part of a media blitz that has also seen Harris sit with the hosts of The View and do a lengthy interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM.

On The View, when asked if there is anything she would have done differently to Biden over the past four years, Harris said “there is not a thing that comes to mind”.

Kamala Harris was just asked on The View what she would have done differently than President Biden…



“There is not a thing that comes to mind.”



Nothing. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/FSNh78U1xu — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 8, 2024

She added that she has “been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact”.

However, she later added that one of the “biggest differences” between her and Biden is that she “plans on having a Republican in my Cabinet”.

Kamala Harris on “The View”: “I plan on having a Republican in my cabinet. You ask me what's the biggest difference between Joe Biden and me, that would be one of the differences.“ pic.twitter.com/dCM8A5gVbe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2024