KAMALA HARRIS IS hours away from making the biggest speech of her life when she addresses the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois tonight.

There is a lot at stake: the Democrats seem to have surprised themselves with the level of energy and confidence of the convention so far, with a number of breakout moments, including speeches by Michelle Obama and Tim Walz.

But it’s more tangible than just buzz: Politico reports that Tim Walz’s speech on Wednesday night resulted in more donations than any other night of the four-night convention, beating the previous nights which saw Joe Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton speak.

Now, all eyes will be on Harris as she seeks to cap the conference and introduce herself to an American public that has only ever known her as Joe Biden’s deputy.

“A lot of us don’t know who she is beyond the fact that she’s vice president and [has] her family, so we want her story. We want to know her, why she wants this job,” said Jackson, a 27-year-old from Missouri.

The crowd of tens of thosuands of people from around America has cheered her wildly this week, from her actual brief appearance on Monday night to videos and mentions over her in the hall; at one stage, a video of her cross-questioning Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh over abortion laws received sustained applause from the delegates.

The Democrats have spent more than 17 months and million of dollars in preparing this convention, and it shows: the slick production runs for 5 hours every night this week in the biggest convention centre in America, and has featured hundreds of speeches, interspersed with celebrities (Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Mindy Kaling) and personal stories, including the parents of one of the hostages still being held in Gaza and women who told their stories about not being able to access abortions in America.

At times it feels like a Broadway musical crossed with The Late Late Show with an unlimited budget.

Pink and The Chicks will perform tonight before Kamala Harris, while actors Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will speak – and there are strong rumours on social media of a high-wattage appearance by a celebrity.

The official schedule for the night was given to the media just after 5pm (11pm Irish time) and does not show any gaps for a special appearance, but production sources have noted that any such appearance would be unlikely to be shared to the media where it would be leaked.

In the months running up to the convention, some media reporting had raised questions about whether the convention would be chaotic, echoing the 1968 convention, also held in Chicago and which was rocked by protests over the Vietnam War.

While it has passed off peacefully so far, there has been dissent outside the halls.

The DNC refused to put a Palestinian speaker on stage after a request from a group of delegates, and protesters have held demonstrations in support of Gaza every day this week.

Harris is due to take to the stage at 10pm Chicago time (4am Irish time).

This article will be updated following Harris’s speech