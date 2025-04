A MAN HAS died following a collision with a car while he was on a ride-on lawnmower.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the fatal collision, which happened on the N76 at Kilcash Cross, Co Tipperary just before 10pm last night.

The man, aged in his 30s, travelling on the ride-on lawnmower, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road remains closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area on the N76 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.