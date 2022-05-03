Neighbour tells court she heard woman accused of murdering toddler saying 'I am telling, I am telling'

A WITNESS IN the trial of a woman accused of murdering a two-year-old girl has said in evidence that she heard the defendant say “I am telling, I am telling” on the morning the toddler was found critically injured an an apartment in Cork.

Karen Harrington of Lakelands Crescent in Cork is on trial at a Central Criminal Court sitting charged with the murder of Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road in Cork on 5 July 2019.

The toddler passed away in Cork University Hospital after being found in an apartment with extensive injuries.

She had sustained a fracture to the skull and ribs, a brain injury, bruises to almost every part of her body and an injury to her spine.

Harrington was living in an apartment at Elderwood Park in 2019. Her neighbour, Aoife Niamh McGaley, said that she heard her arguing with with a a person with a deep voice whom she assumed to be a male.

“Karen’s voice was muffled but I could hear her clearly saying ‘I am telling. I am telling’,” McGaley told the court today.

McGaley said that she first met Harrington when she was a teenager. At 1.27am on 5 July 2019, Harrington rang her phone asking her to let her in to the entrance of the apartment building. The code wasn’t working and Harrington thought she had forgotten her key.

However, Harrington found her keys and let herself in. McGaley said that there was a disruptive neighbour living in the apartment complex and when she heard arguing it was like “hearing rain outside.”

They were used to noise in the apartments and McGaley told the jury that she recalled texting a friend in Australia during the night saying that she was awake because where she lived was “like the Bronx.”

At 3am she said she heard a man arguing with a woman. The woman, who sounded like Harrington, was saying “I am going to tell them all. I am going to tell them all.”

She said she jumped up and grabbed a nightdress and went to Karen’s apartment. She banged on the glass of the sliding door. She said the situation was “completely out of character” for Harrington.

McGaley gave evidence that she could hear muffled voices and a woman who sounded like Harrington saying “I will tell. I will tell.” She went to the main door of Harrington’s apartment where she heard sobbing.

“I started beating down the door. I was very concerned. I was kicking it (the door). She said ‘is that the guards?” and I said ‘No it’s me you spacer.’ She opened the door. She looked very distressed. She kept apologising saying ‘ I didn’t mean to be shouting and causing trouble.’”

She said Harrington poked her head in a door in the apartment as if she was looking at something.

McGaley saw no sign of any persons other than Harrington in the apartment. She stated that she saw a mark on Harrington’s face and noticed that hair had been ripped out of her head. She stated that it looked like a “chunk” of it had been removed. She also spotted that Harrington’s Betty Boop statue had been smashed.

She asked Harrington about the sound of breaking glass which she had heard and Harrington told her that she had accidentally smashed a drinking glass in the kitchen.

“At this stage I was tired and annoyed. I said ‘really a drinking glass?’ I didn’t believe it. She just apologised.”

McGaley said that she got the impression that Harrington was scared.

“I got this uneasy feeling for her. I didn’t see anyone [else] but I wasn’t happy. “

The case continues this afternoon.

One juror was excused from further participation and the case will continue with seven men and four women.