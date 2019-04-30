This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Karen Millen 'to rectify' problems that led to some Irish staff receiving incorrect pay

“We are extremely concerned this has happened and are in the process of rectifying these errors,” a spokesperson said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,311 Views 15 Comments
Image: Nick Ansell
LUXURY RETAIL CHAIN Karen Millen is looking at solving an issue with its payroll system after some staff members in Ireland were paid less than what they had earned in the past four months.

The London-based women’s clothes store employs 124 people in Ireland; 56 of these are under the Coast brand, parts of which were acquired by Karen Millen after Coast went into administration in October.

There are seven Karen Millen outlets in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Kildare Village.

It’s understood that some staff working for stores in Ireland weren’t given their full pay for the hours they worked, among other payment issues, and that some staff had quit in recent months because of payroll problems.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

“We have identified some issues in our payroll processes going back to January 2019 which have led to a small number of employees in our Irish stores receiving incorrect pay.

We are extremely concerned this has happened and are in the process of rectifying these errors and reimbursing employees who have been affected.

“We take the well-being of our employees very seriously and are also undertaking a detailed and thorough review of our payroll processes to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
