KATE MIDDLETON HAS made a return to public life in the midst of her cancer treatment and joined the British royal family to celebrate King Charles’s official birthday.

Kate and her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were cheered by crowds in The Mall as they left Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession for the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Her appearance was in doubt after she missed the final Trooping rehearsal last weekend.

Charles also rode in a carriage with Camilla, a departure from last year because of his illness, and he will inspect the officers and guardsmen in Whitehall from the coach rather than from a horse.

King Charles and Camilla travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony PA PA

Kate Middleton said in a statement yesterday she was making “good progress” with her treatment, but acknowledged that she has “good days and bad days” and although she has been working from home, added “I am not out of the woods yet”.

She also said she had been “blown away” by the “kind messages” that had made a “world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times”.