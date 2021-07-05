Have you seen Kathleen? Appeal for information on 77-year-old woman missing from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 77-year-old woman missing from Co Cork.

Kathleen Power was last seen at Lotabeg Road in Mayfield at approximately 10pm yesterday.

She is described as being 5’9″ in height, of slim build, with shoulder length grey hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue trousers and a white blouse.

Gardaí and Kathleen’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Kathleen is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.