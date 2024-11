KATHLEEN WATKINS, writer, broadcaster and musician, has died at the age of 90.

Ms Watkins, who was married to Gay Byrne, turned 90 on 17 October.

Byrne, who hosted the Late Late Show from 1962 until 1999, died five years ago – on 4 November 2019.

Ms Watkins enjoyed acclaim as a harpist and folk singer before joining RTÉ as a continuity announcer on television. In later years, she enjoyed success with her series of children’s books.

She and Byrne married in 1964 and had two daughters, Crona and Suzy. A statement issued today by their daughters confirmed the news.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Kathleen Watkins,” the statement noted.

“Kathleen died peacefully earlier today surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Team at the Blackrock Clinic.

“Kathleen’s family are devastated by the loss of their much loved mother and devoted Nanakit to her grandchildren Cian, Sadhbh, Kate, Saoirse and Harry.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced later, the statement added.