IT’S THAT TIME of year again. This Sunday the clocks will go back an hour at 2am as daylight saving time comes to an end.

Seán Kelly MEP is calling, as he has done for nearly a decade, for the clock changes to be scrapped, saying they are “outdated” and that the practice “has been proven to have negative effects on health, well-being, and safety”.

Maybe you’re thinking ‘forwards, backwards, who cares?’, or you like the tradition of moving the clock hands – either way, we want to know what you think.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland keep or scrap the biannual clock changes?