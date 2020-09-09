Poll: Be honest now, did you watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

THE US REALITY TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been running for 13 years. After 20 seasons and over 250 episodes, it’s coming to an end in 2021.

Some may express shock at this, as they thought the series had ended years ago. Others will lament the end of the sunny, silly, glitz-and-glam escape at a time when the light-viewing may be needed most.

So, honest answers at the ready: did you ever watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

