NEW UK PRIME Minister Keir Starmer will visit Stormont this morning to meet First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Starmer pledged to “hit the ground running” once he became PM, and vowed to visit the four Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland in his first few days in Number 10 Downing Street.

He said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations as he announced his UK tour.

Sinn Féin emerged from last week’s UK General Election with the hattrick of becoming the Northern Ireland party with the largest representation at Westminster, in addition to already being the largest party in the Stormont Assembly and at local government.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald last week urged the Starmer to “embrace the right of Irish self-determination and constitutional change toward Irish reunification”.

Starmer arrived in the North last night having spent the day in Scotland where he met with Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John McSwinney.

Starmer is due to conclude his quick tour of the UK with a visit to Wales later today.

While in the North, he will begin his first full week in office with a visit to Stormont, ahead of a trip to Washington tomorrow for a Nato summit.

Starmer will have talks with the leaders of the Stormont powersharing Executive, as well as with representatives from the main political parties.

He is likely to face questions about funding for cash-strapped public services in Northern Ireland, as well as coming under pressure from Sinn Féin’s O’Neill to commit to funding the redevelopment of the Casement Park stadium, which has been earmarked to host Euro 2028 matches.

Starmer is also likely to be asked about delivering on his party’s manifesto pledge to repeal the controversial Legacy Act.

In his statement ahead of his visit, Starmer said this is the beginning of a “decade of renewal”.

“We are the party of the Good Friday Agreement, and the stability it has brought,”Starmer said.

“Together, as we take the steps towards a decade of national renewal, we will harness Northern Ireland’s vast economic strengths – rebuilding strong public services and generating real and tangible economic growth for working people.

“We must turn the page and secure investment, prosperity, and stability for generations to come.”

Starmer has already spoken by phone with O’Neill and Little-Pengelly, and also had a conversation with Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Harris will meet Starmer in Downing Street on 17 July.

Meanwhile, new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn was in Belfast and while he insisted that Casement Park would be re-built “one way or another”, he acknowledged it may not be completed in time for Euro 2028.

Benn said Casement Park was “probably the most urgent issue” on his desk and added that the project is “very important for him”.

However, he said cost is an issue and added that he will get current estimated costs today.

-With additional reporting from Press Association