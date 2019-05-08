This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leader of alleged 'sex cult' Nxivm goes on trial in New York

Smallville actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering last month.

By AFP Wednesday 8 May 2019, 8:01 AM
49 minutes ago 3,552 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4623966
Brooklyn courthouse
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Brooklyn courthouse
Brooklyn courthouse
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE LEADER OF an alleged ‘sex cult’ in the US has gone on trial in the United Status  for charges including sex trafficking, extortion and conspiracy. 

Keith Raniere was the leader of Nxivm, a purported life coaching group that prosecutors say extorted money from followers and enabled the accused to sexually exploit female devotees. 

Over the course of two decades, more than 16,000 people took at least one of Raniere’s ’self-help’ workshops, which promised to develop a student’s “human potential” to the tune of $5,000 per five-day course.

Many who signed up quickly became indebted and ended up having to work for Nxivm to pay for their courses.

He appeared before a court in Brooklyn, New York yesterday.

“He was a mentor but he was a predator,” federal prosecutor Tanya Hajjar said in her opening statement. 

“He was a leader of a criminal organization. This was organized crime and Keith Raniere was the crime boss,” Hajjar said.

Raniere pleaded not guilty, but if convicted, could face life in prison. 

Defence attorney Marc Agnifilo urged jurors to focus on Raniere’s motivation, not his methods.

“I’m going to defend his intentions… his good faith to my last breath in this courtroom,” Agnifilo said.

“The true issue is not the control. The issue is the intent.”

The defendant was visibly relaxed and taking copious notes during the proceedings.

From the beginning, Raniere, who asked followers to call him ‘Vanguard,’ is believed to have had a circle of around 15 to 20 women under his influence, with whom he had sex at will. 

The first witness called to the stand was a British woman in her 30s identified only as Sylvie.

She recounted her time at Nxivm, including how she was manipulated by Raniere and his close aide Clare Bronfman, the heiress to the Seagram drinks company, who has already pleaded guilty.

She said they were trying to help her grow as a person, but systematically tore her down. She eventually became a “slave,” she said. 

Last month, actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering, after allegedly recruiting women to the secret society.

Mack, best known for her role as Clark Kent’s friend in superhero television series Smallville, was one of six defendants in a federal indictment filed against members of Nxivm, 

Based in Albany, the state capital of New York, the organization had centres in several cities across the United States, Canada, Mexico and other Central American countries. It has now been disbanded.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie