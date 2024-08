THE HUNT FOR medals is on today for Team Ireland as Kellie Harrington will enter the ring to defend her Olympic title in the women’s lightweight final while two Irish show jumpers contest the individual final in Paris.

A public screening of Harrington’s live final tonight at 10.06pm, where she is defending her title as the Olympic lightweight (60kg) champion, will be held at Diamond Park on the North Strand in Dublin.

Harrington takes on China’s Wenlu Yang and is the favourite to win tonight’s bout. She has defeated all of her opponents so far.

Daniel Coyle and Shane Sweetnam will be in action at the Château de Versailles in Paris from 9am for the Show Jumping Individual final, if either secure a medal, it will be the first Irish show jumping medal since the London games in 2012.

Sweetnam and Coyle produced clear runs to book their place in the final of the individual showjumping, while their team-mate, who won that 2012 medal, Cian O’Connor fell short after clipping a barrier which left him just outside the top-30 qualification spots.

In a devastating end to her Olympic games yesterday, Irish runner Ciara Mageean had to withdraw from today’s 1500m heats due to a long-term calf injury.

Mageean, who is the European champion at the distance, said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken not to be able to compete in my third Olympic Games.”

Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan will be contesting the heats for Team Ireland of the 1,500m at 9.05am this morning. O’Sullivan will be in Heat 1 while Healy will run in Heat 2. The first six in each heat will automatically qualify for the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker will return to the track at 10.20am for the 400m repechage. You can read today’s full Team Ireland guide here.

The42 will bring you the latest breaking stories and sharp analysis on the Olympic Games in Paris today and for the remainder of the games.