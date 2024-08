OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST Kellie Harrington will be welcomed back to her home in Dublin 1 next week with an official homecoming.

The North East Inner City Initiative and Dublin City Council announced that the homecoming event will take place on Killarney Street on 12 August at 7PM.

“The event will commence at 7PM as Kellie makes her way down Sean McDermott Street from Diamond Park, towards the Five Lamps accompanied by the Dublin Fire Brigade Band, before taking the stage at Killarney Street.

“From there, the two-time Olympic Champion will greet awaiting fans who will also be treated to a performance from Sheriff Street vocalist Gemma Dunleavy before hearing from Kellie herself and re-living the magic of Paris 2024,” they said in a statement.

As a result, Killarney Street will be closed to traffic on 12 August, and there will be no parking on Sean McDermott Street between 10AM and 10PM.

Harrington took gold in the women’s lightweight (60kg) category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, beating China’s Yang Wulen 3-0.

The victory made her the first Irish woman and the first Irish boxer to defend an Olympic gold medal.