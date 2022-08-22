Watch: Kenneth Branagh plays Boris Johnson in new six-episode series

SKY HAS RELEASED a teaser trailer for its new six-episode series based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as British Prime Minister.

‘This England’, in which Kenneth Branagh plays the controversial Tory Prime Minister, traces the impact on the country of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson (Branagh) grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life,” Sky said.

“The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the country, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.”

This England, co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, will launch on Sky Atlantic and the NOW streaming service on 21 September.