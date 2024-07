FURTHER CHARGES ARE being proffered in the case of two Kerry men charged with the biggest ever seizure of crystal meth in the State, Tralee District Court has heard this morning.

The men are to appear in person before Tralee District court in two weeks for those charges, the court has ordered.

Nathan McDonnell (43) of Ballyroe, Tralee, is charged that between October 27th, 2023, and February 12th, 2024, at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, Tralee, Co Kerry, he had in his possession methylamphetamine, with a market value of €13,000 or more, for sale or supply in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and contrary to section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

James Leen (41) of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry is charged with the same offence.

Leen is further charged that on October 16th, 2023, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork he did import methylamphetamine with a value of €13,000 or more contrary to section 15 B of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The men first appeared before a special sitting of Tralee District Court on February 23rd last and have been remanded in continuing custody since, appearing via video link at regular two-week intervals.

James Leen appeared again via video link from Cork Prison at the weekly sitting of Tralee District Court, today, Wednesday.

State Solicitor Diane Reidy said the DPP on Tuesday afternoon had directed further charges be proffered and her application was to remand in custody for two weeks and ask that Mr Leen be produced on July 17th in person in Tralee for the purpose of those charges.

The Book of evidence is to be ready on July 30th, Reidy said.

Leen’s solicitor Pat Mann said in the light of this information, that the matter was “progressing”, he had no objection to the continuing remand.

Some minutes later co-accused Nathan McDonnell appeared via video link from Portlaoise Prison. Ms Reidy made a similar application in the case of Mr McDonnell.

The DPP late on Tuesday afternoon have directed further charnes and she was seeking to have Mr McDonnell produced in person;

The book of evidence would be ready for the 30th July,Reidy added.

Nathan McDonnell’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell said this was “acceptable”. At this point in time he was not aware of what the new charges would be, the solicitor said; He was also very anxious the book of evidence be produced.

Judge David Waters remanded both men in continuing custody to appear in person at Tralee District Court on July 17th.

Two weeks ago amid strong concerns by Mann and O’Connell about the continuing remand of their clients with the book of evidence yet to be produced, Judge Waters said the state must provide an update on the books of evidence.