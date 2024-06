A SEARCH OPERATION is underway on Mount Brandon in Kerry for a missing hillwalker, who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team said Sebastian Jaworski was last seen near the summit of Mount Brandon at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

KMRT were asked by gardaí on Tuesday afternoon to search for the missing hillwalker. The search has been ongoing for three days with assistance from SARDA, Dingle Coast Guard, and Coast Guard Helicopter R115.

Advertisement

“The team is seeking information from anyone who may have seen this man at any stage on the hill or around the general Brandon area from Sunday afternoon onwards,” KMRT said on Facebook.

Extensive ground and air searches have been carried out since the alarm was raised on Tuesday, but unfortunately the casualty has yet to be located.

The team said that weather and visibility have deteriorated over the past 36 hours which makes searching difficult.

“We would like to acknowledge the support and incredible hospitality of the locals in the Brandon/Cloghane area, who have kept us fuelled with endless supplies of food, teas and coffees,” KRMT said.

Your kindness is very much appreciated. Special mention also to the SARDA dog teams who have worked with us through some less than ideal conditions in the last couple of days. The search operation will continue over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station on (066) 915 1522