Six people rescued from Kerry mountain overnight in nine hour operation

KERRY MOUNTAIN RESCUE have carried out a successful rescue of six hillwalkers in heavy snowfall and treacherous conditions in the early hours of this morning.

The team were called out yesterday evening at 4.15pm to an area above the Hag’s Glen and on the Eastern side of the McGillycuddy Reeks.

The location of the rescue was a steep mountain gully on the opposite side of the valley to Carrauntohill on a peak known as Maolán Buí, also known as Bearna Rua, which is Ireland’s fifth highest mountain reaching a height of 3,192ft (973 metres).

Gerry Christie of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team said that the initial call was that a woman had taken a fall on the mountain.

“When we arrived and started to assemble the situation was updated that one person had fallen and that the other five were trapped on a cliff side at a location known as The Bone.

“It is our belief that they made an unfortunate navigation error while coming back down.

“The weather meant we couldn’t get the helicopter into them so that necessitated the team to go up to them on foot.

“Ultimately it was a long slow, meticulous operation and we walked them off and got them down safely. The operation lasted about nine hours with us concluding at about 1.30am in the morning,” he said.

Christie said the women who fell did not sustain any serious injuries and was able to walk down the mountain once she was rescued by the rescue team.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team. An image of the rescue team setting up ropes to descend to the stranded group. Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

He said that key to the successful conclusion was that the group were very well dressed for the conditions.

As the cold snap continues the mountaineer offered advice to hillwalkers and enthusiasts heading on to the peaks.

“Our advice always is to match your ambitions to your ability. If you are a skilled mountaineer go and enjoy the mountains in the snow but if not then don’t.

“If you would like to experience the mountains in these conditions but do not have the experience then you should join a club and build up your skills.

“If anyone gets into difficult on the mountains please do not hesitate to ring for help,” he added.