KEVIN McSTAY HAS been relieved of his duties as manager of the Mayo senior footballers.

A meeting of the county board took place at MacHale Park this evening where it was decided to end his tenure along with the rest of the management team.

“A decision was made to relieve Kevin McStay and his management team from their roles with the Mayo Senior Football Team with immediate effect,” the statement began.

“We would like to sincerely thank Kevin and his management team for their time, effort, and commitment to the Mayo Senior Football Team during their tenure. Their dedication to the players and the jersey has been greatly appreciated by all involved with Mayo GAA.

“We wish Kevin and his management team every success in the future, both on and off the field. An update regarding the future management of the Senior Football Team will be provided in due course.

More to follow..

Written by David Sneyd and originally published on The 42