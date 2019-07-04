This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy

A 29-year-old man appeared before Limerick District Court yesterday charged with Sheehy’s murder.

By David Raleigh Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 3:49 PM
27 minutes ago 1,105 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4710338
Kevin Sheehy
Image: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Kevin Sheehy
Kevin Sheehy
Image: INPHO/Bryan Keane

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS HAVE have been announced for champion boxer Kevin Sheehy, 20, who gardaí allege was murdered in his native Limerick city last Monday.

Mr Sheehy, from John Carew Park and a member of the St Francis Boxing Club, died in a hit and run incident at Hyde Road.

Gardaí said his body was discovered at the scene around 4.40am after the vehicle involved left the scene.

Kevin’s removal is due to take place from Crosses Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, between 4.30pm-7pm tomorrow.

The funeral mass is to take place at Holy Family Church, Southill, at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Mr Sheehy’s St Francis club mates are expected to form a guard of honour for their beloved “champ”, who had been tipped to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Mr Sheehy is survived by his parents Kevin and Treacy, and siblings. His partner Emma Colbert is expecting their first child in a few weeks.

A 29-year-old man appeared before Limerick District Court yesterday charged with Mr Sheehy’s murder.

Logan Jackson, with an address at Longford Road, Longford, Coventry, England, was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on 9 July.

Gardaí are to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the arrest of a male teenager who was questioned about Mr Sheehy’s murder and later released without charge.

Comments are closed for legal reasons 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie