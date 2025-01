OVER 20 ASYLUM seekers in Kilbride, Co Wicklow were left without power, water and heat at the weekend amid severe winter weather.

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) said the residents, all adult males, were stranded at a former military barracks site in a remote part of the Wicklow mountains, with roads blocked by snow and the centre cut off from vital services.

One Zimbabwean man living at the camp told The Journal yesterday evening the conditions had been difficult to bear.

Residents attempted to stay warm by covering themselves with numerous blankets and staying in their beds amid sub-zero temperatures, he said.

In a statement, the Department of Integration confirmed the power and heating at Kilbride Army Camp was “temporarily affected” over the weekend due to the weather. It said both services had since restored following repair work.

The Zimbabwean resident said the power remained out from around 4pm Sunday until 3pm yesterday.

“We couldn’t shower, we couldn’t warm food, we couldn’t find anything to stay warm. You can only go to bed and then wake up with freezing feet,” the man said.

The man and several others living at the camp work in Dublin and Wicklow. Several were only able to feel warm again when they got to shower at work or by visiting their local gyms.

Masi said the men were given no updates from the agency in charge of the asylum system, the International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) or any staff management at the site.

Department response

The Department of Integration defended its planning for cold weather events, saying that it was working with Ipas centre managers to ensure that “people are as comfortable as possible” at its various accommodation locations.

“This work can include arranging temporary moves from tented accommodation, where necessary. The scope for such moves is limited due to a shortage of suitable accommodation for adult males seeking international protection,” a spokesperson said.

Residents said the situation was worsened by a rule preventing them from parking their cars on the site of the camp. Instead, they must park a distance that they estimated was just short of a kilometre’s walk away.

The Department of Integration was contacted about the issues highlighted by the Kilbride resident.

It's snowing in Kilbride Army Camp Direct Provision centre and there is still no hot water in the showers

Masi spokesperson Lucky Khambule told The Journal yesterday that the Defence Forces were deployed to clear some of the surrounding snow-covered roads, but despite their efforts, a bus scheduled to evacuate the residents became stuck.

The situation has highlighted the vulnerability of the centre, which is situated in a rural area with no nearby public transport.

“There’s no public transport near the site, that place is in the middle of nowhere,” Khambule said. “You need your own transport to get to and from the site, which the residents obviously do not have.”

Khambule expressed concern over the health risks posed by the extreme weather.

“It’s a safety concern, the weather is terrible, and there’s no chance of having a warm shower or anything. They’ve just had to stay wrapped up for the whole weekend,” he said.

“It’s a serious health risk. People are arriving home after work to a cold house, and it’s clear that the situation could deteriorate quickly.”

Khambule pointed out that Ipas had relocated residents during Storm Darragh earlier this year, which he argued should be done again to safeguard their welfare.

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton