Tributes paid after Kilkenny nursing home worker dies with Covid-19

Solson Payyappillil Saviour passed away over the weekend.

By Press Association Monday 18 Jan 2021, 5:07 PM
Solson Saviour passed away on Sunday
Image: Facebook
TRIBUTE HAVE BEEN paid to a nursing home worker who died with Covid-19 in hospital over the weekend.

Solson Payyappillil Saviour, a father-of-one, was described by his former colleagues as someone who was always “full of life”.

Gowran Abbey Nursing Home in Co Kilkenny said that the nurse had “lost his personal battle” with Covid-19 on Sunday at Wexford General Hospital.

Solson, originally from India, had worked at the nursing home for three years.

In a statement, the nursing home said: “Just over two years ago we shared the happiness of one of our colleagues, nurse Solson Saviour as he announced the news that he was the proud new father of a baby boy, his first-born.

“Today, we received the devastating news that Solson tragically lost his personal battle with Covid-19, as he sadly died in Wexford Hospital this afternoon.

“Solson came to Ireland from India, and spent his first three years in this country working and living with us in Gowran Abbey before moving to Wexford where, as a nurse, he became a sad victim of Covid-19. Another true Covid hero.

The nursing home also described Solson as “full of life” and with a gentle smile.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his heartbroken wife and young son at this time, and also with his family in India who have been so tragically touched by the devastating reality of this cruel Covid-19 virus,” the statement continued.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Solson’s wife Bincy, his son, family and friends, and also to the extended Indian community, many whom, like Solson, work and care for people in our hospitals and nursing homes throughout this country.”

Solson’s former colleagues at Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home in Co Wexford also paid tribute to him.

The deceased had worked at Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home up until December last year.

In a statement posted on Facebook, they said: “It is with great sadness that we learned yesterday evening of the sudden and tragic loss of our former colleague Solson Saviour.

“Solson was a very kind and gentle nurse, always smiling and he will be greatly missed by us all here in Ros Aoibhinn.

“Our thoughts, prayers and hearts go to Solson’s wife Bincy, his young son, and his family in India at this devastating and very sad time.”

The Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation General Secretary Phil Ní Sheadhgha also expressed condolences to Solson’s loved ones in a statement this afternoon.

“On behalf of our members and everyone in the INMO, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Bincy, their young son and his family,” she said.

Contains reporting by Stephen McDermott.

Press Association

