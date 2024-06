Kilkenny 3-28

Dublin 1-18

IF TOMORROW’S MUNSTER final looks set to be a gladiatorial fight to the death, then this was death by lethal injection for Dublin, as Kilkenny surgically and clinically took them apart in the first 35 minutes to make sure of their 76th Leinster title.

There was no fire and brimstone, just complete control of all the key sectors on the field. By the interval they were 15 points to the good, and the second half was little more than a procession as a result. Dublin mustered up a little bit more resistance, but there was never a question of them breaking free of their shackles and really causing their executioners any nervous moments.

For the opening 35 minutes, the memory of Kilkenny’s stuttering display against Carlow, or their closely contested battles with Dublin, Wexford and Galway in the round-robin stages, were put firmly in the rearview mirror.

