ARMED GARDAÍ HAVE been deployed to a small seaside town on the west coast after a feud escalated between two factions in a drugs dispute.

The picturesque coastal town, in County Clare, has seen a major outbreak of violence with incidents including shots being fired at a house.

Kilrush is located near the mouth of the Shannon Estuary and has a population just about 2,000 people.

The shooting incident happened on Saturday evening when a gang attacked a property and fired shots at the building.

In a separate incident related to the shooting gardaí also responded to “a largescale public order disturbance” on Friday night at around 9pm.

Gardaí have confirmed that two men were arrested.

The incident is one of a number separate outbreaks in the town, which is located some 40kms from Ennis.

It is understood investigators believe that the incidents are all linked to a feud between two criminal groups. It began, it is believed, after one faction blamed the other for stealing their stash of drugs.

Gardaí from Ennis and other surrounding stations are investigating the incident and armed gardaí have been deployed to manage any further incidents.

Separately gardaí are also dealing with a series of arson attacks, criminal damage and assaults in Charleville, Co Cork and Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

That feud is linked to an ongoing feud between two families. The motivation is thought to be a personal enmity rather than criminal activity.