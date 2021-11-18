Kim Kardashian West funds flight to bring female Afghan footballers to the UK

130 people landed at Stanstead airport this morning, and will go into Covid-19 quarantine.

130 people landed at Stanstead airport this morning, and will go into Covid-19 quarantine.

Members of the Afghanistan women’s youth development team have been airlifted to the UK in an evacuation flight funded by Kim Kardashian West.

The 35 female players and their families, 130 people in total, touched down at Stansted Airport shortly before 4am today, according to the ROKiT Foundation.

The squad had been in Pakistan on temporary 30-day visas since escaping from Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban.

They faced being sent back once their asylum period ran out, if another country had not accepted them.

A privately-funded charter flight brought them to the UK, where they will begin their new lives following a 10-day Covid-19 quarantine in hotel accommodation.

A representative for reality star Kim Kardashian West confirmed to the PA news agency that the flight was funded by her and her SKIMS brand.

Thank you @KimKardashian and @SKIMS from the bottom of my heart for generously donating all the funds for this flight. My mother is a big fan of yours, and now so am I! Kim Kardashian West is an example to others to step up to the plate and help others in their time of need. — Khalida Popal (@khalida_popal) November 18, 2021

Courage

Siu-Anne Gill, chief executive officer of the ROKiT Foundation which helped to co-ordinate the footballers’ escape from Afghanistan, said she was “extremely humbled by the courage shown by these girls.”

“That’s inspired us to ensure that their efforts in getting over the border don’t go to waste,” she said.

Leeds United are among organisations that have offered to help the girls, she said.

Siu-Anne Gill said she hoped the “family of football” would help the squad in their “second chance at life.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

She said the girls, aged from 12 and up to members of the under-23 team, had been given phones loaded with £100 of credit by the charity.

Welcome to UK to the young players and their family ( 130 people ) brilliant job from all the team and parties involved 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/Vy17rnaYAn — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) November 18, 2021

A Government spokesperson said: “Like others we have brought to the UK from Afghanistan, the Afghanistan girls’ football team will receive a warm welcome, support and accommodation.”

“The [UK] Government is committed to doing all it can to support those most in need, including vulnerable women and girls at risk who have had to flee Afghanistan.”