Your Evening Longread: The global links of the Kinahan crime gang

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Friday 15 Oct 2021, 8:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/POM POM
Image: Shutterstock/POM POM

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Kinahan gang

Barry Cummins, RTÉ Prime Time’s security correspondent, details the links between the Kinahan organised crime gang and people across the world. 

(RTÉ, approx 7 mins reading time)

But two things are clear: Fassih is an international assassin, and the apartment was rented by a third party on behalf of the leadership of the Kinahan organised crime group. The rental apartment served as a command centre of sorts: using five encrypted devices to keep in touch with criminal associates, he sought to organise the murders of people in Holland. From within a stone’s throw of Government Buildings, Fassih used an email account to make plans for the shooting of a criminal figure in the town of Diemen, close to Amsterdam.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

