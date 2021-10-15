Your Evening Longread: The global links of the Kinahan crime gang

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Kinahan gang

Barry Cummins, RTÉ Prime Time’s security correspondent, details the links between the Kinahan organised crime gang and people across the world.

(RTÉ, approx 7 mins reading time)

But two things are clear: Fassih is an international assassin, and the apartment was rented by a third party on behalf of the leadership of the Kinahan organised crime group. The rental apartment served as a command centre of sorts: using five encrypted devices to keep in touch with criminal associates, he sought to organise the murders of people in Holland. From within a stone’s throw of Government Buildings, Fassih used an email account to make plans for the shooting of a criminal figure in the town of Diemen, close to Amsterdam.