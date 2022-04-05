Contribute : Support us now
Tuesday 5 April 2022
More Kinder egg products recalled due to link with salmonella outbreak

The FSAI has urged people to check if they have products at home with the best before dates that are being recalled.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 10:32 PM
MORE KINDER products have been recalled due to a salmonella outbreak that has affected Ireland and other European countries. 

On Sunday, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) recalled all 20g eggs and three-packs of Kinder Surprise eggs with a best before date between 11 July and 7 October 2022.

Today the recall has been extended to include other Kinder products due to a link with an ongoing food poisoning outbreak of salmonella.

This updated recall relates to four other Kinder products with a best before date between 20 April and 21 August 2022, meaning six products in total have been recalled:

  • Kinder Mini Eggs (75g). All best before dates between 20 April and 21 August 2022

  • Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g). All best before dates between 20 April and 21 August 2022

  • Kinder Surprise (100g). All best before dates between 20 April and 21 August 2022

  • Kinder Schokobons (200g). All best before dates between 20 April and 21 August 2022.

To date, there have been 10 cases in Ireland with the same strain of salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak.

A number of these Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered.

The most common symptom of salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the recalled products at home not to eat them.

“Ferrero has now extended its list of products that are being recalled,” the FSAI said in a statement.

We know that many of these Kinder products are popular at this time of year with Easter approaching. We urge consumers to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that they are not eaten.

The FSAI said it is continuing to liaise with the Department of Health and is working closely with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as well as the relevant agencies in the UK and Europe. 

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing, the FSAI said.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

