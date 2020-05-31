QUIZ: How well do you know Kindergarten Cop?

WE ARE ALL looking for small comforts these days and films or TV shows from our childhoods can be great distractions from reality.

Netflix has recently added Arnold Schwarzneggar’s 1990 classic Kindergarten Cop (also available to rent on various other platforms).

It is a truly ‘feel-good’ movie – let’s see how much you remember about it.

We'll start with an easy one - name Arnie's character in the film? Jack Kimble John Kimble

George Kimble Jake Kimble His partner was played by Pamela Reed - name her character Phoebe O'Sullivan Phoebe O'Connor

Phoebe O'Hara Phoebe O'Brien What was the name of the school Kimble went undercover at? Carlton Elementary School Astoria Elementary School

Estacada Elementary School Silverton Elementary School What animal does Mr Kimble bring into the classroom to stop the kids crying after he shouts at them on his first day? Shutterstock A pine marten Shutterstock A rabbit

Shutterstock A hamster Shutterstock A ferret Name the movie villain Kevin King Trevor Tayto

Will Walker Cullen Crisp What item does Kimble use to keep the children in line? A loudspeaker A whistle

A vuvuzela An air horn Sarah Rose Karr is one of the child stars in this film. Name the other feel-good blockbuster she starred in. Beethoven Home Alone

Mrs Doubtfire Matilda The movie villain Cullen Crisp has come to Astoria to kidnap his son - what is the boy's name? Bobby Jason

Dominic Sam During the film, Mr Kimble punches one of his students' fathers outside the school - why? He thought he was working for Crisp The father had tried to have Kimble fired

The father was abusive towards his son He crashed into the back of Kimble's car When Crisp snatches Dominic after setting off the fire alarm, what do the other children in the class do? Leave the school in an orderly fashion Shout "stranger!" and point at Crisp

Laugh Run after him and tackle him to the ground How does Dominic get away from Crisp? He kicks him in the privates Kimble shoots him

The ferret bites Crisp Crisp slips in the shower When Mr Kimble returns to the classroom at the end, what does he say to the kids? "Get down and give me 20." "Shut up."

"I have returned." "I'm back." Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top dog You nailed it, well done! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic dolphin Good job! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Ewe must be joking Baaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley awful A shell of a bad effort! Share your result: Share