This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

QUIZ: How well do you know Kindergarten Cop?

“I’m going to ask a bunch of questions and I want to have them answered immediately.”

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 31 May 2020, 10:00 PM
11 minutes ago 1,119 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110751

WE ARE ALL looking for small comforts these days and films or TV shows from our childhoods can be great distractions from reality. 

Netflix has recently added Arnold Schwarzneggar’s 1990 classic Kindergarten Cop (also available to rent on various other platforms). 

It is a truly ‘feel-good’ movie – let’s see how much you remember about it. 

 

We'll start with an easy one - name Arnie's character in the film?
Jack Kimble
John Kimble

George Kimble
Jake Kimble
His partner was played by Pamela Reed - name her character
Phoebe O'Sullivan
Phoebe O'Connor

Phoebe O'Hara
Phoebe O'Brien
What was the name of the school Kimble went undercover at?
Carlton Elementary School
Astoria Elementary School

Estacada Elementary School
Silverton Elementary School
What animal does Mr Kimble bring into the classroom to stop the kids crying after he shouts at them on his first day?
Shutterstock
A pine marten
Shutterstock
A rabbit

Shutterstock
A hamster
Shutterstock
A ferret
Name the movie villain
Kevin King
Trevor Tayto

Will Walker
Cullen Crisp
What item does Kimble use to keep the children in line?
A loudspeaker
A whistle

A vuvuzela
An air horn
Sarah Rose Karr is one of the child stars in this film. Name the other feel-good blockbuster she starred in.
Beethoven
Home Alone

Mrs Doubtfire
Matilda
The movie villain Cullen Crisp has come to Astoria to kidnap his son - what is the boy's name?
Bobby
Jason

Dominic
Sam
During the film, Mr Kimble punches one of his students' fathers outside the school - why?
He thought he was working for Crisp
The father had tried to have Kimble fired

The father was abusive towards his son
He crashed into the back of Kimble's car
When Crisp snatches Dominic after setting off the fire alarm, what do the other children in the class do?
Leave the school in an orderly fashion
Shout "stranger!" and point at Crisp

Laugh
Run after him and tackle him to the ground
How does Dominic get away from Crisp?
He kicks him in the privates
Kimble shoots him

The ferret bites Crisp
Crisp slips in the shower
When Mr Kimble returns to the classroom at the end, what does he say to the kids?
"Get down and give me 20."
"Shut up."

"I have returned."
"I'm back."
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort!
Share your result:

 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie