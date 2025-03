BRITAIN’S KING CHARLES was briefly hospitalised for observation today after experiencing side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace said the 76-year-old monarch is now back at Clarence House, his London residence, but has cancelled planned engagements in Birmingham tomorrow on medical advice.

A source described it as a “most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction”.

It is understood the side effects, which haven’t been disclosed, were temporary and not uncommon with many medical treatments.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.

The palace said he was due to meet ambassadors in audiences at Buckingham Palace this afternoon, but these were postponed as a result.

Advertisement

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled,” it continued.

“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result”.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 while he was treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

He returned to public-facing duties in April, despite still undergoing weekly treatment.

In December, Buckingham Palace sources told Sky News that his treatment “has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year”.

Charles attended a number of public events this week, and is due to undertake a state visit to Italy in 10 days’ time.

With reporting from Press Association