BRITAIN’S KING CHARLES’ cancer treatment is expected to continue into 2025, almost a year after it was discovered while he was treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace sources told Sky News that “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year”.

Further details of his condition have not been disclosed as spokespeople have asked for privacy when announcing the diagnosis in February, only confirming it is a “form of cancer”.

Charles was diagnosed while he was being treated for his benign prostate condition. He cancelled all face-to-face public duties but returned in April.

He has since travelled to France for D-Day commemorations, hosted an incoming state visit for the Emperor of Japan, and undertaken a hectic tour to Australia and Samoa with Camilla, despite still undergoing outpatient cancer treatment.