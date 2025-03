BRITAIN’S KING CHARLES spoke Irish during a visit to Belfast today, where he met with First Minister Michelle O’Neill, PSNI officers and a number of sportspeople representing Northern Ireland.

This afternoon, Charles held private audience with O’Neill and, separately, with DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle.

According to Sinn Féin, the British royal greeted the First Minister as Gaeilge, saying: “Trathnona maith, a Chead Aire (Good afternoon, First Minister)”.

O’Neill in turn also spoke Irish, replying “Trathnona maith duitse fosta. Cad e mar ata tu? (Good afternoon to you, too. How are you?)”

Britain's King Charles pictured with Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

During his visit, Charles also travelled to to the Newforge Sports Complex and Event Hub, where he was greeted by Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

Upon arrival, Charles was shown a showcase of sport drills taking place on the lower pitch, including rugby, football, hockey and GAA.

Charles learned about the forging of cross-community links that have been developed and maintained through the Newforge development, and met the chairperson of east Belfast GAA Kimberly Robertson.

Charles pictured with Kimberly Robertson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He also met PSNI representatives and presented an award to the force’s peer support and wellbeing volunteers.

In an impromptu speech, Charles expressed his admiration for the “thin green line” of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Charles told a roomful of officers in Belfast they are owed “an enormous debt of gratitude which can never really be paid enough”.