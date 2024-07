KING CHARLES III is to deliver the second King’s Speech of his reign in the coming hour – and the first speech in the UK under a Labour government in 14 years.

The King’s Speech marks the beginning of a new parliamentary year, or session, and it is an opportunity for the government – particularly a new government – to set out its legislative agenda for the coming months.

The speech is written by the government and delivered by the UK’s monarch at the State Opening of Parliament on the first day of a new session.

Typically, within this speech the government will set out bills that it intends to introduce to parliament in the forthcoming session, as well as other policy priorities that duo not need legislation.

This session, the king, clad in royal robes and the Imperial State Crown, will address the British public from the Sovereign’s Throne in the House of Lords.

Speaking ahead of the address, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Labour will “take the brakes off Britain” when it unveils its first King’s Speech today. The address is expected to contain more than 35 Bills and draft Bills.

At the last changing of power in 2010, the Conservative government offered 22 Bills to the British public at the state opening of parliament.

The Imperial State Crown, the UK government tells us, has 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

Wearing this and speaking from the throne, the king will reiterate the words of his new PM, who, speaking ahead of the speech, said, “For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from, not their talents and hard work.

“I am determined to create wealth for people up and down the country. It is the only way our country can progress, and my government is focused on supporting that aspiration.”

What will the government be promising this time?

The Sovereign's Throne set aside ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The expected 35 Bills and draft Bills will contain an emphasis in improving transport, creating jobs and accelerating the building of houses and infrastructure, as Labour seeks to leave behind the period of low growth experienced by the UK over the last number of years.

One of the measures expected is a commitment to major planning reform – something Labour sees as a block to both building houses and vital national infrastructure.

New laws to renationalise the railways within the course of the next five years under a new public body, Great British Railways, is expected to be announced this morning, as well as granting greater powers to local authorities over bus routes.

Irish ears may be listening out for Starmer’s pledge to repeal the controversial Legacy Act, which offers a limited form of immunity for perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

Other measures may include the reintroduction of Starmer’s predecessor Sunak’s proposed ban on tobacco for those born after 2009, as well as new legislation on spending rules.

King Charles will announce the Bills within his speech today, after leading the Royal Procession to the hamper of the House of Lords.

A senior officer in the House of Lords, known as Black Rod, will then summon members of the House of Commons into the Lord’s Chamber to listen to the speech.

Before entering the Commons chamber, the door will be shut in Black Rod’s face and the official will strike the door three times before it is opened – a practice originating from the 16th century and symbolising the Commons’ independence from the monarchy.

Once King Charles exits the chamber, the new parliamentary session will officially begin.

Members of the House of Commons and House of Lords will then debate the contents of the hefty speech for a number of days before the speech is voted on.

- With reporting by Press Association