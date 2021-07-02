Kirby group to create 300 new jobs in expansion drive

Kirby Group Engineering’s Ruairi Ryan at the company’s headquarters at Raheen Business Park in Limerick.

KIRBY GROUP ENGINEERING has announced plans to create 300 new jobs as part of an expansion in Ireland and across Europe.

The privately owned company says the new jobs will include engineering, commercial, operations and administrative staff, with recruitment for many of these roles already underway.

Kirby is looking to attract almost 100 people to be deployed on its apprenticeship scheme and graduate programme as part of this recruitment drive.

The company also announced a €2 million plan to upgrade its company headquarters in Co Limerick. The company currently employs over 1,200 people, with 200 new employees having joined during 2020.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the jobs announcement represents another great milestone for the company, Limerick and the wider Mid-West region.

“We want Ireland to be a great location, and a competitive location, to start and scale businesses just like this. Kirby’s expansion is testament to the skills and talent this country has to offer,” he said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said he is especially pleased to see the investment Kirby is making in taking on apprentices.

“We’ve had a really difficult few months and announcements like these, with companies expanding and investing in Ireland is a real sign that brighter days are ahead,” he said.

The construction phase of the Limerick expansion is projected to take six months, with the facility expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

Managing Director of Kirby Group Engineering, Mark Flanagan said the expansion plan is a “landmark day for Kirby”.

“This announcement, coupled with recruitment last year in spite of the global pandemic, will result in our team growing by 500 in a two year period,” he said.