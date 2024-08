KISHOGE TRAIN STATION, which has been dormant since its construction in 2009, is set to open later this month.

The station was completed in 2009 but due to the economic conditions of the time, it did not open.

Anticipated housing developments around the station were halted due to the economic crash and this in turn prevented the station from opening.

It will be the 146th station on the network and is due to open on 26 August.

Kishoge Train Station is located on the Portlaoise commuter line between Adamstown and Clondalkin Fonthill stations.

It will serve the communities of Clonburris, as well as existing communities in its hinterland.

The train station is also on the Heuston Commuter line and will be available for the DART+ South West service when it is completed.

Ahead of its opening, work was needed to provide a deep clean to the station that was completed 15 years ago.

Repair work also had to be carried out to the platforms and concourse, as well as upgrades to the mechanical and electrical equipment and to the lifts.

New signage also had to be installed.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward welcomed the announcement and said the redevelopment of the station is something he has been raising in the Dáil since he was elected.

However, Ward remarked that this is “not the first approximate date that I have received from the National Transport Authority”.

“Last year I was told that it would be open in Q2 of this year, a month previous to that I was told it would open in the Spring of this year,” said Ward.

He added that back in February 2023, he was informed that it would be in operation by the end of that year.

However, Ward acknowledged that this is the “first time that I have received a precise date, so I expect this to be the date that it opens”.

He said it will be a “vital transport link” and noted that the crash halted the opening of the station.

“We are now seeing the delivery of these homes in Clonburris and, rightfully, these new residents will have a train route into the city,” said Ward.

Meanwhile, Ward stated that the “next stage of this process is delivering affordable prices for our public transport”.