Knackeries across the country to 'resume operations' following Department of Agriculture talks

KNACKERIES AROUND THE country are to temporarily resume operations after talks between the Animal Collectors Association (ACA) and the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine.

The ACA whose members operate knackeries, said the recommencement of services is temporary and “based on a verbal agreement”, given by the department yesterday.

Once formal confirmation is received by the ACA, it said “full knackeries services will resume as normal”.

“Obviously it is in the best interest of all stakeholders involved that this is speedily concluded thus avoiding any further hardship to both the farming and knackery industries,” the ACA added.

Last week it emerged that knackeries closed their gates. Chairperson for the ACA, Michael McKeever, who has a knackery in Louth, said that knackeries are working at a loss.

He said that funding from the Department of Agriculture was reduced by over 80% in 2009.

Since then, additional costs have been passed onto farmers for the collection of their animals. The Animal Collectors Association (ACA) says it is not viable for the knackeries to continue running at a loss.

The Department of Agriculture has been in discussion with the ACA in recent weeks in relation to the operation of knackeries and the Fallen Animal Scheme, according to a spokesperson for the department.

“Arising from the discussions, DAFM has made proposals that would further enhance the supports it gives to the important work that knackeries undertake within the agri-sector,” the spokesperson said.