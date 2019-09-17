This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Knackeries across the country to 'resume operations' following Department of Agriculture talks

Knackeries across the country shut down last week.

By Elaine Keogh Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 7:10 PM
25 minutes ago 1,256 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4813494
Image: Shutterstock/Heath Johnson
Image: Shutterstock/Heath Johnson

KNACKERIES AROUND THE country are to temporarily resume operations after talks between the Animal Collectors Association (ACA) and the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine.

The ACA whose members operate knackeries, said the recommencement of services is temporary and “based on a verbal agreement”, given by the department yesterday.

Once formal confirmation is received by the ACA, it said “full knackeries services will resume as normal”.

“Obviously it is in the best interest of all stakeholders involved that this is speedily concluded thus avoiding any further hardship to both the farming and knackery industries,” the ACA added.

Last week it emerged that knackeries closed their gates. Chairperson for the ACA, Michael McKeever, who has a knackery in Louth, said that knackeries are working at a loss.

He said that funding from the Department of Agriculture was reduced by over 80% in 2009.  

Since then, additional costs have been passed onto farmers for the collection of their animals. The Animal Collectors Association (ACA) says it is not viable for the knackeries to continue running at a loss.

The Department of Agriculture has been in discussion with the ACA in recent weeks in relation to the operation of knackeries and the Fallen Animal Scheme, according to a spokesperson for the department. 

“Arising from the discussions, DAFM has made proposals that would further enhance the supports it gives to the important work that knackeries undertake within the agri-sector,” the spokesperson said.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Elaine Keogh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie