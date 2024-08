THE DRAMATISED BIO-PIC about the Belfast rap-trio Kneecap is set to cross the €1 million milestone at the Box Office today, the film’s producers have announced.

Kneecap’s film was released in Irish and British theatres this month to much critical acclaim. The film is loosely based on the formation of the music group and depicts the men’s relationship to music, society in Belfast and the Irish language.

Passing the €1 million mark places Kneecap among a number of other Irish films which have achieved the same feat in recent years, such as the Banshees of Inisherin, An Cailín Ciúin, The Guard, Brooklyn and The Young Offenders.

The scannán’s co-producer Patrick O’Neill said: “It’s incredible to see Kneecap connect with Irish audiences in such a way.”

He added that the production team have heard of sold out theatres, rounds of applause and standing ovations at cinemas around Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“Word of mouth is really strong, helping the film to continuously remain in the Top 5 in the Box Office chart in the last three weeks,” O’Neill said.

‘Is fearr uaigneas maith ná droch-chuideachta‘ does not apply for the Belfast Hip Hop group as the film ranks among some high-level Hollywood productions too such as It Ends With Us and Deadpool and Wolverine.

Kneecap has also managed to get a number of five-star reviews as it heads into its fourth week in Irish cinemas. This weekend, the film will be shown at 109 cinemas across the island of Ireland.

The film also had the largest box office opening ever for an Irish-language film.