BELFAST RAPPPERS KNEECAP have played their first gig following yesterday’s court appearance for one of their members in the UK.

Appearing triumphant and defiant at Dublin’s Fairview Park, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh roared, “I’m a free man”, to the thousands attending this evening’s gig.

“I think the British government is used to picking on people that they can get away with it,” said Ó hAnnaidh, whose stage name is Mo Chara. “They fucked up this time.”

The 27-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation in Britain, during a gig in the O2 Forum, Kentish Town last November.

No plea was entered during the court hearing but in the month since the charge was confirmed, Kneecap have stated consistently that Ó hAnnaidh would be strongly contesting it, recruiting a team of high-profile lawyers with experience of UK courts to administer the defence.

Mo Chara has been granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on 20 August.