This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 16 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kobe Bryant autopsy report: Helicopter crash pilot had no drugs in system

Nine people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in the 26 January crash.

By AFP Saturday 16 May 2020, 11:36 AM
29 minutes ago 2,009 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5100685
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Images
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Images

THE PILOT OF the helicopter that crashed while carrying Kobe Bryant and his daughter to a basketball tournament in California did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, according to the autopsy report.

Ara Zobayan (50) was taking the Bryants and six others to a youth tournament when the chopper slammed into the mountains west of Los Angeles, killing all nine on board instantly.

“Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse,” the Los Angeles County coroner’s report said.   

The clinical report described the carnage at the 26 January crash scene and said that all the victims died of blunt force trauma. The manner of death for each was listed as accidental.

The investigation showed the helicopter was traveling at 296 kilometers per hour when it crashed into the hillside after running into heavy fog and cloud cover. Police said the helicopter plunged several hundred feet before impact. 

The report said the 41-year-old Bryant had injuries to nearly his entire body. ”These injuries are rapidly if not instantly fatal,” a medical examiner wrote of Bryant. 

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash. 

Bryant did not have any drugs in his system except Ritalin – a drug typically used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity and narcolepsy. 

Also dying in the crash were two youth basketball teammates of Gianna Bryant: 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli and 13-year-old Payton Chester.

Others who died were Altobelli’s parents John and Keri, Chester’s mother Sarah and basketball coach Christina Mauser.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Vanessa Bryant, the basketball star’s widow, previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter operator Island Express.

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Los Angeles Lakers during 20 NBA seasons. He was the NBA’s most valuable player in 2007-08, a 15-time all-NBA selection, and an 18-time all-star. 

He was twice named MVP of the NBA finals and was the all-star game MVP four times.

- © AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie