Kool & the Gang founding member Dennis Thomas dies aged 70

DENNIS ‘DEE TEE’ Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang – known for such hits as Celebration and Get Down On It – has died at the age of 70.

He died peacefully in his sleep yesterday in New Jersey in the US, where he was a resident of Montclair, according to a statement from his representative.

Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. His last appearance with the group was July Fourth at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Born 9 February 1951, in Orlando, Florida, Thomas was known for his prologue on the band’s 1971 hit, Who’s Gonna Take The Weight.

Known for his hip clothes and hats, he was also the group’s wardrobe stylist. In the early days, he served as their budget hawk, carrying their earnings in a paper bag stuffed into the bell of his horn, the statement said.

In 1964, seven teenage friends created the group’s unique bland of jazz, soul and funk, at first calling themselves the Jazziacs.

Dennis Thomas performing in 2012. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

They went through several iterations before settling on Kool & the Gang in 1969. The group’s other founders are brothers Ronald and Robert Bell, and Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The band has earned two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards. They were honoured in 2014 with a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award.

Their music is heavily sampled and featured on film sound tracks, including those for Rocky, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Phynjuar Saunders Thomas, daughter Tuesday Rankin and sons David Thomas and Devin Thomas.