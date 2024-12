A MAN ARRESTED last week in connection with the suspected murder of schoolboy Kyran Durnin has been found dead.

The man was released without charge last Friday as an “intrusive” search at a home in Co Louth concluded.

Gardaí said that emergency services were contacted following the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Drogheda today.

The man was aged in his 30s.

Gardaí said the local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said.

It is understood from early indications that it is a personal tragedy.