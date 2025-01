WILDFIRES INTENSIFIED OVERNIGHT in Los Angeles, California as firefighters battled the massive flames that have swept over parts of the city.

Five people died and more than 130,000 residents have been evacuated as the devastating fires burned through homes, businesses, churches and stripmalls all over the northern part of the city.

Images emerging from Los Angeles, though spectacular, show the reality of the extent of destruction caused by the catastrophic inferno.

Fire Department in action

The entire Los Angeles county fire department, and units neighbouring outlets, have been battling the flames since late on Sunday – as an estimated 1,500 structures have already been burnt to the ground.

Chief of the department, Chad Augustin, said last night that some units have struggled with the scale and speed of the unfolding disaster.

Firefighters regroup as they attempt to clear a toppled tree in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood yesterday. Alamy Alamy

As crews struggled to deal with the speed of the disaster last night, one firefighter is pictured walking past a burning home, on their way to another fire, down the street. Alamy Alamy

A firefighter battles flames at a florist shop in Altadena, Los Angeles. More than 1,500 structures have been destroyed as a result of the fire. Alamy Alamy

Advertisement

Flames engulf the Church of Christ Jehovah Sabaoth in Altadena, Los Angeles last night. Alamy Alamy

A melted newsstand, with copies of the Palisadian Post inside reporting on the fires, stands opposite firefighters climbing their way to a tricky fire in Palisades. Alamy Alamy

Extent of destruction

Flames have marched towards highly populated and affluent neighbourhoods, including Calabasas and Santa Monica, home to California’s rich and famous. Hollywood stars.

Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton are among the stars who said Wednesday they had lost homes. Claudio and Kathleen Boltiansky lost their home after the fire-ravaged neighborhood of Pacific Palisades was almost entirely destroyed.

Claudio and Kathleen Boltiansky embrace each other after losing their home in Pacific Palisades. Alamy Alamy

A local business in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in Los Angeles is destroyed by the fire. Alamy Alamy

Photographer captures a large mansion home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood burning down. Alamy Alamy

A Tesla supercap sits outside a home that is burning in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. Alamy Alamy

A large home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood is completely destroyed. Alamy Alamy

An Bank of America ATM outlet is damaged after the fire swept through northern Los Angeles. Alamy Alamy

A United States flag stands among the ruins of the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood after the fire destroyed much of the surrounding homes and businesses. Alamy Alamy