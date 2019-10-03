This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Labour's alternate Budget: No income tax credits on €100k+ incomes and raising levy on the banks

Opposition parties were out outlining their Budget 2020 proposals today.

By Sean Murray Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 3:23 PM
12 minutes ago 1,003 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4835843
File photo. Joan Burton said
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo. Joan Burton said
File photo. Joan Burton said
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE LABOUR PARTY has proposed withdrawing income tax credits on incomes over €100,000 in its alternative Budget 2020.

Speaking today, finance spokesperson Joan Burton said that “high net worth individuals are often not paying their fair share” in outlining Labour’s proposals which also included raising the levy on banks to raise an extra €250 million from the sector.

This would go “some way to [the banks] paying their debts to the Irish public,” she said.

Elsewhere in Labour plans, the party proposes a €5 week increase to all social welfare payments as well as reducing public transport fares by 10%.

Burton said: “To give every child a fair start in life, we’d ensure primary education is genuinely free-of-charge. That means free schoolbooks, a universal grant for uniforms, and hot school meals.”

Labour’s plans would also disregard the blind welfare allowance for means tested social welfare payments to end “discrimination” against people in receipt of the payment. 

All civil and public servants would be paid at least a living wage of €12.30 an hour while income tax relief for trade union subscriptions would be restored.

Burton added that Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is aiming for too high a surplus in this year’s Budget and that investing more in public services now is essential with “Brexit a major threat to the economy, combined with the crises in healthcare and housing”. 

Separately today, the Green Party proposed a free public transport scheme for students as part of a €475 million investment in sustainable transport options in its alternate Budget 2020.

The Greens also suggested raising carbon tax by €20 per tonne in the next year, higher than the expected €5-10 from the government’s Budget.

The party also wants to create a €300 million fund for the provision of cost rental housing, and invest €200 million for a major retrofit programme.

GREEN 123_90581679 (l to r): Green Party's Catherine Martin, Neasa Hourigan and Eamon Ryan Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Its finance spokesperson Neasa Hourigan said: “Following almost a decade of inaction on climate change by this government we now have ten years until 2030 to remake our economic strategy to that of a circular economy, one that places quality of life and the welfare of the most vulnerable in society at its forefront. 

We propose a €1.1 billion investment in a low carbon economy as a first step in a longer-term package to effect change. It is our children’s generation that will experience the cost of our current inaction and political inertia, particularly in housing and transport.

Minister Paschal Donohoe will announce Budget 2020 this Tuesday afternoon in the Dáil.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie