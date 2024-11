LABOUR OR SOCIAL Democrats? Which party is promising a three-year rent freeze, a ban on no-fault evictions and a clearer, more transparent rental market?

It’s both of them, actually.

Both parties were out in Dublin city centre today to announced their plans to provide renters with better rights in the wake of a damning report from Daft.ie.

Average rents are dramatically increasing all over the country and, with a dwindling supply, the expected price to pay for a property is almost €2,000/month, according to today’s Rental Price Report.

Both parties said because the government has failed to the rental market under control – particularly in regards to the prices of properties that are set by private and institutional investors – State intervention is needed.

Social Democrats candidate for Dublin North-Central Rory Hearne said: “We’re seeing is absolute profit gouging by these large institutional funds. These are not fair rents.”

Hearne, who is regarded as a housing expert, said not all institutional investors are interested in profit gouging and that many of them see Ireland as a good place to do business. He said that his party would be seeking to re-focus their interests, however.

“What we want is investment that will build affordable, decent homes and that’s what we are prioritising,” he told reporters outside the global real estate firm Kennedy Wilson’s building in Dublin city.

Sinn Féin has also proposed a three-year rent freeze and a ban on no-fault evictions.

On restricting those institutional investors, Labour and Social Democrats differ. The Social Democrats is proposing an all out ban on the bulk purchase of existing homes, claiming that the practice “locks out” first-time buyers and abolish tax breaks.

Meanwhile, Labour is proposing an increase on the stamp duty for the bulk-purchase of any home, including houses and apartments. The Labour Party’s Dublin South-Central candidate Darragh Moriarty outlined that there still a need for landlords.

“On [RTÉ] the other night, Paschal Donohoe said we need more landlords - I don’t disagree with that but we don’t need slumlords,” he said.

“We have to stop slumlords for being able to ride roughshod all over renters’ rights. And that’s why we think strong renters’ protection has to be front and center of any next government, whether we’re in it or not,” he added.

Eviction ban

Both parties are promising to reinstate the no-fault eviction ban – though Labour says it will also restrict the cases where landlords are seeking to evict a tenant.

Moriarty said Labour also will make it so landlords can only evict a tenant where they are renting it out to immediate personal family members, such as a spouse or child, and in cases where retrofitting or refurbishment works are badly needed.

(L-R) Social Democrats' Rory Hearne, Eoin Hayes and Róisín Shorthall at their launch event and Labour Party candidate Darragh Moriarty speaking to media. TheJournal & RTÉ TheJournal & RTÉ

Both parties said, however, that in cases where a landlord does want to sell that they would prioritise the tenant-in-situ schemes so that a resident can remain in the property while it is being sold to a new owner or the local authority.

Hearne said: “An introduction of a no-fault ban on evictions would mean that, as a renter, if you’re paying your rent, if you’re doing nothing wrong, you can stay in that home, and a landlord cannot evict you.

“This is a common measure across Europe, and we should meet our European countries and introduce this protection for renters.”

Short-term measures

Both parties agree that the answer to the problem is in building up supply and Labour and Social Democrats are promising to build 30,000 and 25,000 affordable homes over five years, respectively.

But controlling skyrocketing rents by freezing hikes and making the rental market more transparent in the short term must also be completed. Moriarty said that the sector needs to be professionalised.

“If you have a relationship with a tenant, it is a professional relationship and we need to have the standards professionalised,” Moriarty told journalists.

Moriarty said that the professionalisation of a tenant-landlord relationship will be further complemented by Labour’s new idea to introduce a Rent Register – which will detail the previous costs of leasing a property for better transparency.

The Social Democrats, similarly, propose a ‘Reference Rent’ system – where the price of properties in the same area and of the similar size and quality are publically listed on a database that pegs rent to the baseline price.

Both parties are also proposing tougher regulations on short-term lets.

The Social Democrats says this can be done by empowering local authorities to enforce planning rules while Labour says tourist levies and a separate property register for holiday homes, under the control of Fáilte Ireland.

Today’s Rent Price Report found that the average rent around Ireland now stands at €1955/month and that there is an urgent need to address the lack of supply in the private market.

Ronan Lyons, author of the report and an economist at Trinity College, said the government’s attention has been focused on owner-occupied homes and social housing and that the upswing in construction of rental accommodation in Dublin is “over”.

He said, if not addressed urgently, construction in the rest of Ireland is likely to mirror Dublin.