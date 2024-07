The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Football

Dublin 1-12

Galway 3-7 (AET)

Scór Lánama in Am Breise #ProperFan

@dublinladiesg 1-12@GalwayLgfa 3-07



“Tá an tIarthar ina dhúiseacht” 🔥



Galway win the game with a single point in an epic game in Parnell Park. 👏



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@LadiesFootball pic.twitter.com/BBeC2Ihfcj — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 6, 2024

AOIFE O’ROURKE SCORED the match-winning goal at Parnell Park as Galway secured a sensational extra-time win to dethrone 2023 champions Dublin in a gripping TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final encounter.

A week on from their male compatriots producing an identical result at the expense of Dublin in the Sam Maguire Cup at nearby Croke Park, the Tribeswomen pulled out all the stops to set up a semi-final showdown with Cork at Glenisk O’Connor Park on 20 July.

The 42 Subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

Cork 1-17

Waterford 2-4

Cork have booked their place in the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh with an impressive victory.

Shane Ronayne’s side overcame Munster rivals Waterford to reach the last four of the All-Ireland SFC for the ninth time in ten years thanks to a terrific defensive effort and a third-quarter surge highlighted by a Hannah Looney goal.

Advertisement

The 42 Subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

Kerry's Niamh Ní Chonchúir. Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Kerry 0-16

Meath 0-8

Kerry cruised to an impressive double scores win over Meath to reach the TG4 All-Ireland semi-final at windy Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

The winners had too much firepower in an accomplished performance that saw eight different players get on the scoresheet with Kerry outscoring the visitors by 0-12 to 0-3 in a superb second half.

The 42 Subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

Camogie

Dublin 1-13

Kilkenny 0-12

Dublin earned a shock win over Kilkenny to qualify for the semi-finals of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship for the first time in seven years and only the second time since 1990.

There was no doubting the merit of the Dubs’ triumph as they created far more via clever movement, lightning speed, support play and ferocious workrate.

The 42 Subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

Maire O'Callaghan carrying the ball for Cork. Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE